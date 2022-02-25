(Pocket-lint) - A Plague Tale: Innocence was a bolt from the blue a few years ago, from small developer Asobo Studio. It was a stealth action game that told the story of Amicia de Rune and her younger brother Hugo in 14th-century France.

As the name hints, things get pretty plaguey pretty quickly, and the story goes to some impressively dark places. Now there's a sequel on the way, and we've gathered everything you need to know about A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The first trailer for Requiem debuted during E3 back in June 2021, and showcased a whole bunch of different moments from what looks like it'll be a varied campaign. We didn't hear a huge amount more after that, although it did end with a 2022 release date window.

Then, in late 2021 we got a second trailer with a few more glimpses of actual gameplay. It doesn't make the release date any more clear, but it does give one huge bit of information about what platforms the game will appear on.

The headline news is Requiem will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on release day, meaning you'll be able to play it at no extra cost the second it's available to play, on both Xbox Series X and Series S.

That doesn't mean it's an Xbox exclusive, though - we know that it'll also be coming for PS5, Switch and PC.

We'd anticipate that the Switch version of the game will involve some cloud streaming, since it looks graphically intensive, and it also doesn't look like the game will be coming out for either the PS4 or Xbox One, making it a next-gen experience.

At the end of the last game, Amicia and Hugo vanquished a twisted Grand Inquisitor to banish the plague of rats that Hugo had been able to control thanks to a bloodline curse, and while that seemed to bring life back to normal, things don't seem altogether solved.

From the information so far published about Requiem, it looks like the siblings, along with their mother Beatrice, will be travelling far to the south in hopes of finding a permanent cure for Hugo or simply to get away from a region that's wary of him.

Whether they'll find any help or simply more powerful foes seeking to manipulate them isn't too hard to figure out and, from the trailers we've seen, it looks like things are going to get fairly hectic for Amicia again.

While the trailers so far released do contain moments of gameplay footage, they're pretty brief and quickly cut away from, so we don't get a huge look at any new mechanics entering the playing field.

However, we can see that a few staples from Innocence are back in Requiem. You'll most likely play primarily as Amicia, armed with a sling and some slinky stealth skills, moving around areas populated by more powerful enemies and guards.

Escaping their clutches and taking them down will require careful planning, but we're also hoping that we'll again get to use Hugo's powers to direct hordes of rats around, something that made the first game stand out from the crowd.

There are clearly rat swarms again, and we'll clearly have to use fire and light to escape them once more but, with Hugo on the scene, it's a safe bet that we'll be able to harness their power at some point for some grisly revenge.

You can also see a fair few different locations in the clips, from bustling towns and alleys to ruins and estates, so we're hopeful that there'll be plenty of different places to see throughout the campaign.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.