Street Fighter 6 is on the way - we've waited a long time for news about what's next for one of the most famous franchises in gaming, and now we know that a new mainline entry will arrive soon.

We've seen a whole bunch of gameplay footage and there's a release window fixed, so keep reading to find out all you need to know about SF6.

Street Fighter 6 had its release date finally confirmed at The Game Awards in December 2022 - it'll be coming out on 2 June 2023.

The first teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6 was revealed in February 2021 after Capcom published a mysterious countdown a few days earlier, and you can view it below.

It didn't give us much to go on and is entirely CGI from what we can tell but did offer up a logo for the game, which is a major departure in terms of style from previous titles. It's been the subject of a fair amount of online ridicule already.

In June 2022 we got a more substantial look at the game, including confirmation that it'll come out in 2023, thanks to the longer gameplay reveal below.

Street Fighter 6 trailers

Since this point Capcom has been really putting Street Fighter 6 about - it's been playable at a bunch of events including Tokyo Games Show and EGX, meaning there's a whole heap of footage out there. There have also been multiple closed betas.

Just for example, you can see a huge two hours of footage from legendary fighting game champ Justin Wong below, which features loads of gameplay including move lists and a range of characters, so you can scroll through it for a really clear picture of how the game plays at this stage.

Street Fighter 6 platforms

Thanks to a detailed official website for the game, we know that it's going to be a cross-platform and cross-generational release, starring on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, but also appearing in a less graphically appealing form on Xbox One and PS4.

After all, fighting games are all about frame rates and precision, so it's not too much of a problem to crank the settings down low and make sure that the game is available for the widest possible audience when it launches.

Capcom

Street Fighter 6 story

"Story" is a bit of a loose word when applied to Street Fighter, which does have lore and backstory for its characters, but typically doesn't focus too much on campaigns and story modes, compared to some of the more melodramatic alternatives in the fighting game scene, like the upcoming Tekken 8.

We'd expect that to continue to be the case, but there is also going to be a solo World Tour mode that lets you try out different fighters and styles. For the first time, it looks like it might include a free-roam mode in the third-person, which could be a major shift for the series.

Street Fighter 6 roster

We know the game's entire final roster: Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, JP, Zangief, Lily, and Cammy.

There have been a few character-specific trailers, including an early showcase for Guile, below.

In August 2022, at the Mecca of fighting games, Evo, we got a reveal for Juri and Kimberley, who you can see facing off below.

At The Game Awards, we saw some new fighters - Marisa, Manon, Dee Jay and JP. The last fighters added to the roster for launch were Cammy, Zangief and a new addition, Lily.

Street Fighter 6 gameplay

The gameplay showcase trailer from June 2022, and the official website, have confirmed that Street Fighter 6 is changing a little when it comes to controls and gameplay, apparently simplifying things.

The Drive system will let you charge up powerful attacks right from the start of a round, but using up your charge will be a risky move leaving your character burnt out for a time.

A new "Modern" control scheme will also let beginners play without needing to memorise combos and chains, which sounds handy for newcomers, while the classic control scheme will be there for experts.

One big detail for fighting game fans is that the game will have rollback netcode along with full crossplay, which should make online bouts more reliable and easy to find than ever. In the closed beta in October 2022, and since, this netcode seemed to hold up really, really well, which is a great early sign.

The Battle Hub online mode will let you take on all comers and climb rankings, while World Tour is the aforementioned singleplayer campaign that we're interested to see more of. It will apparently feature multiple open-world areas for you to move around and explore between fights.

The game will also feature commentary as you fight for the first time thanks to a new system that aims to add flavour to your fights.

That's a welcome touch that could make it more exciting to both play and spectate games in Street Fighter 6.

