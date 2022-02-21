Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Capcom announces that Street Fighter 6 is on the way

Capcom announces that Street Fighter 6 is on the way
(Pocket-lint) - Capcom teased fans with a cryptic countdown clock before finally announcing the latest entrant into the Street Fighter franchise.

It has been 6 years since the launch of Street Fighter 5, which had a mixed reception at launch but was much better received after updates like its Arcade Edition and Champion Edition.

The announcement followed the end of Capcom's Pro Tour tournament for Street Fighter 5, hinting that esports will be a focus area for the new game.

We were treated to a teaser trailer but unfortunately, no gameplay was shown.

Instead, we saw Ryu and Luke squaring up in higher fidelity than ever before - rippling muscles and sweat droplets aplenty.

The signature cartoonish style shines through, but we can certainly expect a drastic change in visuals compared to the fifth game.

There's not a lot we can tell from the little information given, but Capcom promises more details this summer.

In the meantime, Capcom also announced a new compilation game, Capcom Fighting Collection, which features ten classic fighting games. The collection will be launching on June 24th for PC, PS4, XBOX and Nintendo Switch.

Writing by Luke Baker.
