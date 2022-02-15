Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade available now

(Pocket-lint) - The long-awaited next-gen patch for Cyberpunk 2077 is available now.

Patch 1.5 has been released for all versions of the game, adding several new options and improvements across the board, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners get the native editions they've been promised for more than a year.

Enhancements for next-gen include two visual modes - one with ray tracing, the other that favours performance.

The ray-tracing mode offers ray-traced local shadows, a 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but runs at 30 frames-per-second. The performance mode also runs at a 4K resolution, but sacrifices ray-tracing for 60fps gameplay.

You get visual quality improvements no matter the mode.

Xbox Series S owners only get one graphics mode, which runs at 1440p 30fps with no ray-tracing. The same visual improvements apply, however.

PS5 owners also get DualSense controller features and support for 3D Audio (spatial headphones support was added to Xbox already).

Other enhancements include new weapons, new appartments you can buy in-game, the ability to change your look in the mirror, many gameplay tweaks and a much improved AI system for people on the streets.

You can see an entire change log on CD Projekt Red's support page for patch 1.5.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is a free update for the respective PS4 or Xbox One version. You can therefore purchase either last-gen editions and get the upgrade at no extra cost.

Writing by Rik Henderson.