(Pocket-lint) - Remember Dead Island? It's completely understandable if it seems a little hazy since it came out over a decade ago.

The game had probably the greatest trailer of all time and a wave of controversies that followed it.

Despite the troubles, the game was popular enough to warrant a sequel and Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014.

In the time since, Dead Island 2 has suffered numerous delays and multiple changes of developer.

Eight years after the announcement, we think it's safe to say that most had given up on the franchise.

Now though, industry insider Tom Henderson, thinks we won't have long to wait at all.

"According to everyone that I’ve been speaking to the game is in a decent state and it could be announced pretty soon with some kind of gameplay trailer" he said in a YouTube video.

"A release date expected to be somewhere in Q4 2022, possibly leading up to next year if there is any problems with the development cycle."

Henderson also revealed some information about the game's plot, he said "You’re on a plane and there’s a zombie outbreak on a plane, eventually the plane crashes into Hollywood, you survive and it’s then your job to survive on the ground."

If it proves true, it sounds like a fun concept to us, we'll be keeping an ear to the ground for further updates.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Writing by Luke Baker.