Valve will finally launch the Steam Deck in February

(Pocket-lint) - Valve has announced it will start shipping its much-anticipated Steam Deck handheld console next month.

According to the company’s blog and a tweet, Steam Deck will go on sale from 25 February 2022. Customers who have reservations will get an email notification on that day, and they'll have three days to place an order. Emails will be sent in the same order that reservations were made, and you'll only be able to buy the Steam Deck model that you originally reserved. Valve will release new batches every week for those who got a reservation.

Your reservation deposit will be applied, and shipping costs are included, Valve said. Orders placed on the 25th will start shipping out on the 28th.

Keep in mind Valve first announced Steam Deck last July 2021, with the promise it would start shipping by December. Valve ultimately delayed its release date by two months due to supply chain issues. But it now looks like that was the one and only delay. Valve is also still letting you reserve the Steam Deck for $5.

However, if you reserve now, the order page currently states that you can expect it to arrive "after Q2 2022".

Writing by Maggie Tillman.