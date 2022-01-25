(Pocket-lint) - Rebellion's Sniper Elite series has consistently surprised and improved with every iteration, resulting in a superb outing last time around.

Now there's a new one inbound - Sniper Elite 5 - and details are starting to emerge about it.

Here then is everything you need to know about Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite 5 will be released this year, although we only have "2022" for now. Rebellion is yet to specify an actual date.

The game will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

It has also been confirmed as a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

The action moves from Italy - the location for Sniper Elite 4 - to France.

However, the biggest news so far is that there will be an all-new invasion mode this time around. When activated, a human-controlled Axis sniper can enter your game with the task of taking you out before you complete your mission. You don't know where or who they are, simply that they are out there as the game will alert you that an invader has joined.

You can turn invasion mode off though, if you just want a pure single-player experience.

"For those players who just want a solo gameplay experience there will be the option to switch invasion mode off, but we recommend that everyone gives it a try at some point. We have been having a lot of fun with it in the studio, jumping into each other’s games and finding innovative, stealthy ways to take each other out," said Chris Kingsley, the CTO of Rebellion.

A CGI trailer is now available, which gives a hint at the sort of thing to expect during invasion mode.

You can see it below.

There are no in-game screengrabs available as yet. We'll add them as and when they appear.

Writing by Rik Henderson.