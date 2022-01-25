Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news

Sniper Elite 5 release date, trailers and everything you need to know

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Rebellion Sniper Elite 5 release date, trailers and everything you need to know
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Rebellion's Sniper Elite series has consistently surprised and improved with every iteration, resulting in a superb outing last time around.

Now there's a new one inbound - Sniper Elite 5 - and details are starting to emerge about it.

Here then is everything you need to know about Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite 5 release date

Sniper Elite 5 will be released this year, although we only have "2022" for now. Rebellion is yet to specify an actual date.

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo
Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

This brilliant store has digital keys for sale for all the biggest games.

Sniper Elite 5 formats

The game will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

It has also been confirmed as a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

squirrel_widget_6519520

Sniper Elite 5 setting, story and plot

The action moves from Italy - the location for Sniper Elite 4 - to France.

However, the biggest news so far is that there will be an all-new invasion mode this time around. When activated, a human-controlled Axis sniper can enter your game with the task of taking you out before you complete your mission. You don't know where or who they are, simply that they are out there as the game will alert you that an invader has joined.

You can turn invasion mode off though, if you just want a pure single-player experience.

"For those players who just want a solo gameplay experience there will be the option to switch invasion mode off, but we recommend that everyone gives it a try at some point. We have been having a lot of fun with it in the studio, jumping into each other’s games and finding innovative, stealthy ways to take each other out," said Chris Kingsley, the CTO of Rebellion.

Sniper Elite 5 trailers

A CGI trailer is now available, which gives a hint at the sort of thing to expect during invasion mode.

You can see it below.

Sniper Elite 5 screens

There are no in-game screengrabs available as yet. We'll add them as and when they appear.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Sniper Elite 5 release date, trailers and everything you need to know
Sniper Elite 5 release date, trailers and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
EA confirms that three new Star Wars games are in development, including Fallen Order 2
EA confirms that three new Star Wars games are in development, including Fallen Order 2 By Rik Henderson ·
Best shooters on PS4: Amazing FPS and third-person shooters for PlayStation 4
Best shooters on PS4: Amazing FPS and third-person shooters for PlayStation 4 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best shooters on Xbox One 2022: The best shooting games you can play
Best shooters on Xbox One 2022: The best shooting games you can play By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best platformer games on PS4: Amazing titles for your PlayStation 4
Best platformer games on PS4: Amazing titles for your PlayStation 4 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
The best and worst video game movie adaptations of all time
The best and worst video game movie adaptations of all time By Mike Lowe ·