(Pocket-lint) - Techland has clarified a tweet it sent a few days ago in which it claimed its forthcoming Dying Light 2 Stay Human could take 500 hours to fully complete.

After a somewhat strange internet backlash, the developer revealed that 500 hours relates to maxing out the game entirely, including all the story and side missions, exploring the entire map, replaying to experience all the endings (as it has a branching narrative), finding every collectable, and observing every piece of dialogue.

If you just want to play the main story, it'll take just 20 hours, or 80 hours if you include every side quest too.

We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit.#DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/tcaDKULMo8 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 10, 2022

Of course, now the internet is moaning about how short the main story is. You cannot win.

Techland will host the final episode of its Dying 2 Know online presentation this Thursday, 13 January 2022. It'll stream on the studio's Twitch channel and start at 8pm GMT, 12pm PT, 9pm CET.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC from 4 February 2022. It'll also be released on Nintendo Switch, but as a cloud version (meaning you will need an online connection to play).

Writing by Rik Henderson.