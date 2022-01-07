(Pocket-lint) - Mad Catz has a 30-year history of making gaming peripherals, manufacturing everything from that controller that you'd always hand off to your younger sibling to ultra-premium gaming mice. The brand shows no sign of slowing down and has unveiled a host of new peripherals at CES 2022.

The S.T.R.I.K.E. 6 mechanical keyboard has a 60% layout to save space on your desk and each key switch can be hot-swapped to match your preference. As is obligatory with gaming keyboards, the device is packed with RGB LED lighting with 26 pre-programmed effects plus audio synchronisation.

The P.I.L.O.T. 3 and 5 are aviation inspired headsets, you know, the type a pilot might wear. The headsets are wired and feature super-sized 50mm drivers and memory foam earcups. The P.I.L.O.T. 5 variant has virtual 7.1 sound designed for spatial awareness and positional accuracy in games.

Mad Catz revealed a new controller, the C.A.T. 9, that works with PC, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. This one has a transparent shell that filled us with nostalgia, it's very reminiscent of the Mad Catz products we grew up with. The controller has a 6-axis motion sensor, programmable macro buttons, turbo mode and, of course, RGB lighting.

Arguably the most exciting of the bunch is the new T.E. 3 fight stick. Mad Catz fight sticks are highly regarded in the fighting game community and it has been a long time since we've seen a new one.

The new model features shoulder strap attachments and in-unit storage for enhanced portability. The classic Sanwa Deshi buttons are used to provide an authentic arcade experience. The T.E. 3 is compatible with PC, Xbox, PS4 and PS5. A touchpad and share button has been added for a better console experience as well as more macros and turbo modes - although we're not sure anyone ever used those, outside of Track and Field.