HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller works with Android and PC

(Pocket-lint) - HyperX has announced its first dedicated wireless games controller.

The HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller is designed primarily for Android but can also be used on a PC through an included USB cable.

It comes with a familiar button layout and Xbox-style shape, plus a turbo button for use in some games. There are textured grips and a mobile clip included in the box, so you can use it with your Android phone for cloud gaming and the like.

Where it's a little different to many Bluetooth peers is that it can also be connected to your Android phone via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, reducing latency in the process. This is handy if you are streaming an Xbox Game Pass game over mobile data, for example, and want as little controller lag as possible.

It also has Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for good measure anyway.

The HyperX Clutch has a rechargeable battery that promises up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Also announced as part of the company's CES accessories lineup is the HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset. The brand claims it can last up to 300 hours on a single battery charge and comes with a 50mm dynamic driver in each ear.

Pricing starts at $49.99 for the controller, $199.99 for the headset. Both will be available this quarter in the US. Global availability and prices are yet to be announced.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 5 January 2022.
