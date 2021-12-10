Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Among Us is coming to VR

(Pocket-lint) - Of all the games to be ported to virtual reality, we're not sure that we saw this one coming - multiplayer sensation Among Us is on its way to VR.

Announced during the recent Game Awards for 2021, the new version will hit PlayStation VR, Oculus, sorry, Meta Quest and SteamVR, although we don't yet have a date for when the version will release.

The brief trailer shows off one of the rooms on the default spaceship map, and gives you a sense for how unnerving it'll be getting jumped by the Impostor while you're in the middle of one of your calming and straightforward tasks.

Of course, in VR keeping an eye on who's around you and what they're up to will be a more involved process than the normal game's top-down 2D version of events, so it could be a genuinely unsettling experience. Until you reconvene for a conference on who to eject, that is, and the usual chaos comes into play.

Development is being outsourced to Schell Games, which has extensive experience in VR and some pedigree to go with it, so this could be a real success story when it's eventually ready for public play.

