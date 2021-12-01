Fall Guys on Switch and Xbox has been delayed

(Pocket-lint) - Fall Guys season 6: Party Spectacular has arrived, unfortunately, it seems Microsoft and Nintendo's invites were lost in the post.

Initially supposed to arrive last summer, Fall Guys for the Switch and Xbox have been pushed back yet again, now tipped to arrive in 2022.

The news comes from a Mediatonic blog post which states "We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guys coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason," it continues "There's been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it's one of our top priorities in active development and we can't wait to share more details with you in 2022."

Sad news for would-be players on those platforms, but for Playstation and PC users things are looking up, as season 6 brings a bunch of new content to check out.

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 1 December 2021

The new update brings new levels and obstacles as you might expect. In addition, it unlocks cross-platform progression for all players with Epic games accounts, very handy for those who like to switch between Playstation and PC gaming.

There are also new costumes based on Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima available to unlock. As well as limited-time events with more prizes to unlock, the first being a costume from Playstation favourite Sackboy.