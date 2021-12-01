Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news

Fall Guys on Switch and Xbox has been delayed

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Devolver Digital Fall Guys on Switch and Xbox has been delayed
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Fall Guys season 6: Party Spectacular has arrived, unfortunately, it seems Microsoft and Nintendo's invites were lost in the post.

Initially supposed to arrive last summer, Fall Guys for the Switch and Xbox have been pushed back yet again, now tipped to arrive in 2022.

The news comes from a Mediatonic blog post which states "We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guys coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason," it continues "There's been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it's one of our top priorities in active development and we can't wait to share more details with you in 2022."

Sad news for would-be players on those platforms, but for Playstation and PC users things are looking up, as season 6 brings a bunch of new content to check out.

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo
Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

The new update brings new levels and obstacles as you might expect. In addition, it unlocks cross-platform progression for all players with Epic games accounts, very handy for those who like to switch between Playstation and PC gaming. 

There are also new costumes based on Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima available to unlock. As well as limited-time events with more prizes to unlock, the first being a costume from Playstation favourite Sackboy.

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 1 December 2021.
Recommended for you
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition physical versions pushed back while games are fixed
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition physical versions pushed back while games are fixed By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Fall Guys on Switch and Xbox has been delayed
Fall Guys on Switch and Xbox has been delayed By Luke Baker ·
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond By Adrian Willings ·