Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade confirmed for early 2022

(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the long awaited next-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 will be available from Q1 2022.

It will be followed by the next-gen remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will be available from Q2.

While reporting on its latest financial results, the studio said that both upgrades are "on track to meet their target dates".

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be a free upgrade for everyone who purchased a copy of the respective PS4 and Xbox One editions. It was originally planned for release this year but was understandably delayed considering how bugged and broken the last-gen versions were at launch.

The last thing CD Projekt Red could afford was to repeat the mistake for next-gen.

The Witcher 3 remaster is being developed out of house - at Saber Interactive, the studio behind the superb Nintendo Switch port. It will incorporate all released DLC plus some new content based on the Netflix TV series.

It will also be available as a free update to those who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One (as well as PC), but standalone PS5, Xbox Series X/S and upgraded PC versions will be purchasable too.

