(Pocket-lint) - Its sequel may only be a few months away, appearing in February 2022, but the original Dying Light has just appeared on a new platform, years after its release. The game is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Or, at least, it's available in some regions - Techland has admitted that it's having some issues getting the game's digital version listed on the eShop in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and a Techland employee has clarified why on Reddit.

It's because the eShop is registered in Germany by Nintendo, a country where the original game was banned from release due to its violence. That's holding things up around the world (although not in the US, where a separate eShop operates).

That said, outside of Germany you can buy the physical release of the game without any problems, so you shouldn't be too stuck if you're desperate to play. The port looks really impressive, too, shrinking down what was a good-looking game on PS4 and Xbox One to work on Nintendo's smaller kit.

It's apparently done an creditable job of maintaining a playable resolution and frame rate, joining the ranks of other impressive Switch ports like The Witcher 3 and Doom.

