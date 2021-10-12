Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo

(Pocket-lint) - Buying games can feel like a bit of a chore nowadays - not least because if you've adopted the digital lifestyle and are keen to get rid of discs you can often find yourself paying the absolute maximum price if a game is even relatively new.

That's where Gamivo comes in, a great digital storefront that specialises in download keys for games, so if you're a gamer and you're ditching the idea of collecting more and more discs it could be perfect for you. Find out more about how it all works, below.

The key to how Gamivo works is that it sells keys to games, rather than the game itself. That means you're buying a code to unlock the game on your account, which is why it's often way cheaper than buying direct from somewhere like the PlayStation Store or the Epic Games Store.

All the purchases are made with trusted payment providers like PayPal, and Gamivo is based in the EU, so follows local consumer regulations closely, ensuring that the buying process is smooth and easy. You simply check out, get your key, add it to your account and you can install whatever blockbuster game you've decided to go for.

The roster of games on offer through Gamivo is simply brilliant - it's a wide range and caters to all genres and tastes, including games that have only just released, and even pre-orders to make sure that you get your code as early as possible.

This means that you don't have to worry if your favourite series just dropped a new hit, since it'll be on Gamivo already and will probably be cheaper than you can find it anywhere else. Plus, you can expand your digital library of titles without picking up bulky discs and their boxes, which is definitely the way forward for most gamers.

To take a game as a great example, what about FIFA 22, the latest in EA Sports' huge franchise? It's a great edition of the series, with a new Hypermotion system that makes for more fluid transitions and lifelike animations on next-gen consoles, as well as keepers that are way better than they've ever been before.

It only just came out, but on Gamivo you can grab FIFA 22 for just £41.08, an excellent price for a game this popular and new. If you think about how that could apply to other huge launches like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, you'll see how much money you could quickly save.

If you're really impressed by Gamivo's system and want to take the fullest advantage of it, you could become a Smart member. For just €1.99 each month you'll get monthly and daily discounts of up to 20 percent on games, priority chat support from customer service, pre-order priority for the latest games, and coverage under the Customer Protection Program to make sure your experience is totally premium.

Even without Gamivo Smart, though, you'll almost certainly find that Gamivo works beautifully and makes it super easy to save money on digital games for your PC or console - be sure to check it out soon!