The Game Awards 2021: Livestream date and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - The Game Awards is always a great occasion. As well as announce the very best titles of the year, it debuts a host of new, exciting trailers for games coming up over the next few months - years even.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, it's certainly one to put in your calendar. And, for the first time in a while, it will actually have a live audience this year.

Here's when and how to watch it.

When do The Game Awards 2021 start?

The stream will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday 9 December 2021.

We don't have a start time yet, but will update as soon as it is announced.

How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The show will be streamed online - in 4K, no less. We hope to host it here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

It will also no doubt be hosted on the Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels.

What to expect

We don't yet know what Keighley has up his sleeve for this year's show. His latest tweet is simply a "save the date" announcement.

Last year's event was virtual only due to the pandemic, but as a guide it was a star-studded extravaganza that lasted over three hours and featured appearances by Keanu Reeves, Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, and The Muppets. You can watch it below.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 1 October 2021.
