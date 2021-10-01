The Game Awards 2021: Livestream date and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - The Game Awards is always a great occasion. As well as announce the very best titles of the year, it debuts a host of new, exciting trailers for games coming up over the next few months - years even.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, it's certainly one to put in your calendar. And, for the first time in a while, it will actually have a live audience this year.

Here's when and how to watch it.

The stream will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday 9 December 2021.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 12 March 2021 Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.

We don't have a start time yet, but will update as soon as it is announced.

The show will be streamed online - in 4K, no less. We hope to host it here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

It will also no doubt be hosted on the Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels.

We don't yet know what Keighley has up his sleeve for this year's show. His latest tweet is simply a "save the date" announcement.

SAVE THE DATE



⁰Thursday, December 9



THE GAME AWARDS⁰



Live In-Person from Microsoft Theater

Los Angeles

And Streaming Live Everywhere



A Global Celebration of Video Game Culture#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Zd5hbYWWIT — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 30, 2021

Last year's event was virtual only due to the pandemic, but as a guide it was a star-studded extravaganza that lasted over three hours and featured appearances by Keanu Reeves, Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, and The Muppets. You can watch it below.