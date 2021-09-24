Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New PUBG game reportedly being built on Unreal Engine 5

(Pocket-lint) - Unless you're running it on a high-end PC, there's always been one word that can pretty fairly describe how PUBG runs on most hardware - janky. Its engine simply isn't the most adaptable or scaleable beast.

That's why it makes a lot of sense to see rumours swirling that a forthcoming console and PC release in the PUBG universe might be ditching the engine altogether and moving to the Unreal Engine 5.

Various leaks point toward a revamp of the game as it stands, rather than a full sequel, and it will apparently be switching engines to make things easier - this is based on a job advert at the developer, specifically to work on an Unreal Engine project.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up
Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills ·

Now, that is far from confirmation that a new version of the game is coming, but there are only so many possibilities to look at beyond completely new games.

Krafton clearly isn't afraid to shake things up, either, given the incoming release of PUBG New State to give the mobile side of things a hearty update.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 24 September 2021.
