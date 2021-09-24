New PUBG game reportedly being built on Unreal Engine 5

(Pocket-lint) - Unless you're running it on a high-end PC, there's always been one word that can pretty fairly describe how PUBG runs on most hardware - janky. Its engine simply isn't the most adaptable or scaleable beast.

That's why it makes a lot of sense to see rumours swirling that a forthcoming console and PC release in the PUBG universe might be ditching the engine altogether and moving to the Unreal Engine 5.

Various leaks point toward a revamp of the game as it stands, rather than a full sequel, and it will apparently be switching engines to make things easier - this is based on a job advert at the developer, specifically to work on an Unreal Engine project.

NEW UE5 PUBG game:



PUBG Amsterdam's hiring to build a new AAA Unreal Engine 5 "UNANNOUNCED PROJECT" game.



A PUBG2 project upgrading to UE5 was discussed a few months ago via internal sources.



Also from diff recent leak at Nvidia, we know there's a WIP Krafton game called "X1." pic.twitter.com/oQKuyN3NQ1 — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) September 22, 2021

Now, that is far from confirmation that a new version of the game is coming, but there are only so many possibilities to look at beyond completely new games.

Krafton clearly isn't afraid to shake things up, either, given the incoming release of PUBG New State to give the mobile side of things a hearty update.