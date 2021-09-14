Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news

Dying Light 2 delayed for all the right reasons

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Techland Dying Light 2 delayed for all the right reasons
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Dying Light 2 has been delayed. Techland has made the difficult decision to shift the sequel's release date to February 2022 to allow for a longer and more thorough playtest period.

Anyone who sparked up Cyberpunk 2077 on day one will understand that a game so hyped and of such magnitude will be scrutinised heavily from the start. And will likely have seen the fallout when it a litany of bugs and graphical issues were uncovered. Techland doesn't want to make the same mistake.

The developer sent Pocket-lint a statement (and posted the same on Twitter): "The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realised for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimise it," it says.

"That is why we have decided to move the release date to 4 February 2022."

Dying Light 2 is much bigger than the original first-person parkour zombie title, with a vast open world city to explore and multiple narratives that shift and change depending on your actions. Playtesting every nook, cranny and outcome is undoubtedly a daunting task.

That's why we don't mind waiting a bit longer. Hopefully you won't either.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 14 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Nintendo Switch gets major, permanent price drop
Nintendo Switch gets major, permanent price drop By Rik Henderson ·
FIFA 22 release date, player ratings, trailers, features and everything you need to know
FIFA 22 release date, player ratings, trailers, features and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake
Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake By Max Freeman-Mills ·