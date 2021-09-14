Dying Light 2 delayed for all the right reasons

(Pocket-lint) - Dying Light 2 has been delayed. Techland has made the difficult decision to shift the sequel's release date to February 2022 to allow for a longer and more thorough playtest period.

Anyone who sparked up Cyberpunk 2077 on day one will understand that a game so hyped and of such magnitude will be scrutinised heavily from the start. And will likely have seen the fallout when it a litany of bugs and graphical issues were uncovered. Techland doesn't want to make the same mistake.

The developer sent Pocket-lint a statement (and posted the same on Twitter): "The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realised for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimise it," it says.

"That is why we have decided to move the release date to 4 February 2022."

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

Dying Light 2 is much bigger than the original first-person parkour zombie title, with a vast open world city to explore and multiple narratives that shift and change depending on your actions. Playtesting every nook, cranny and outcome is undoubtedly a daunting task.

That's why we don't mind waiting a bit longer. Hopefully you won't either.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 12 March 2021 Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.