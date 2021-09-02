Next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 might release by late 2021

(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has revealed that it is planning on releasing next-gen upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 by the end of 2021.

The company has been working on updates for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for a while now, but has now given a firmer target date of the release of "late 2021". While updating shareholders with the latest earnings report, the company set out a timeline for launch.

CD Projekt Red has spent most of the year working on patches and fixes for Cyberpunk 2077 after an unfortunate launch in 2020. The game was in such a bad state that it was pulled from the PlayStation store and took six months to reappear there.

The developers clearly know the challenges ahead though and Michał Nowakowski, SVP of business development spoke during the earnings call about the difficulties:

"The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year...At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change."

CD Projekt Red has also revealed that over a third of the company is currently working on the new-gen version, so it's clearly taking the work seriously.

Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO also talked about the importance of the IP and the game's future:

"We strongly believe in the long term potential of this IP. That’s why we’re currently working on the first expansion for the game, although I cannot say anything for more about it at this point in time."

Obviously, an optimised version of the game would be a nice thing to have this holiday season, especially if you're managed to get your hands on one of the new consoles.