Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news

Next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 might release by late 2021

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 might release by late 2021
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has revealed that it is planning on releasing next-gen upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 by the end of 2021. 

The company has been working on updates for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for a while now, but has now given a firmer target date of the release of "late 2021". While updating shareholders with the latest earnings report, the company set out a timeline for launch. 

CD Projekt Red has spent most of the year working on patches and fixes for Cyberpunk 2077 after an unfortunate launch in 2020. The game was in such a bad state that it was pulled from the PlayStation store and took six months to reappear there

The developers clearly know the challenges ahead though and Michał Nowakowski, SVP of business development spoke during the earnings call about the difficulties:

"The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year...At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change."

CD Projekt Red has also revealed that over a third of the company is currently working on the new-gen version, so it's clearly taking the work seriously. 

Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO also talked about the importance of the IP and the game's future:

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

We've put together a list of games that are are well worth adding to your library, with many bargains available too.

"We strongly believe in the long term potential of this IP. That’s why we’re currently working on the first expansion for the game, although I cannot say anything for more about it at this point in time."

Obviously, an optimised version of the game would be a nice thing to have this holiday season, especially if you're managed to get your hands on one of the new consoles. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 2 September 2021.
Recommended for you
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games for September 2021: Hitman 2 and more
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games for September 2021: Hitman 2 and more By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Far Cry 6 preview: Guerrilla heaven
Far Cry 6 preview: Guerrilla heaven By Steve Boxer ·