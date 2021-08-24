(Pocket-lint) - Turtle Beach has redesigned and enhanced its popular Recon 200 wired gaming headset.

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 headset works with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and even mobile devices with a 3.5mm audio port.

It features a 40mm neodymium magnet driver in each ear and a rechargeable battery that powers an integrated amplifier and bass boost technologies. The battery lasts 12 hours on a single charge, but you can use the headset even when depleted, with an un-amplified passive mode ensuring you can still game before you get the chance to recharge it.

Variable mic monitoring is built-in, along with Turtle Beach's ProSpecs glasses-friendly tech to give glasses-wearers a more comfortable fit.

Softer memory foam cushions have been employed this time around, as well as a new headband with more rigidity.

Spatial surround technologies are supported, including Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone: X and Sony's 3D Audio.

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 headset is available for pre-order now in black, white or midnight blue, with shipping from 19 September 2021. It's priced at $59.95 in the US / £49.99 in the UK.

"There was already so much for gamers to like about the original Recon 200, and the Gen 2 offering is even stronger with its updated design and added features," said company CEO, Juergen Stark.