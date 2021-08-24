Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 headset redesigned and up for pre-order

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Turtle Beach Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 headset redesigned and up for pre-order

- Available from 19 September 2021

- Priced at $59.95 / £49.99

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Turtle Beach has redesigned and enhanced its popular Recon 200 wired gaming headset.

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 headset works with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and even mobile devices with a 3.5mm audio port.

It features a 40mm neodymium magnet driver in each ear and a rechargeable battery that powers an integrated amplifier and bass boost technologies. The battery lasts 12 hours on a single charge, but you can use the headset even when depleted, with an un-amplified passive mode ensuring you can still game before you get the chance to recharge it.

Variable mic monitoring is built-in, along with Turtle Beach's ProSpecs glasses-friendly tech to give glasses-wearers a more comfortable fit.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

Softer memory foam cushions have been employed this time around, as well as a new headband with more rigidity.

Spatial surround technologies are supported, including Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone: X and Sony's 3D Audio.

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 headset is available for pre-order now in black, white or midnight blue, with shipping from 19 September 2021. It's priced at $59.95 in the US / £49.99 in the UK.

squirrel_widget_5865446

"There was already so much for gamers to like about the original Recon 200, and the Gen 2 offering is even stronger with its updated design and added features," said company CEO, Juergen Stark.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 24 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 headset redesigned and up for pre-order
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 headset redesigned and up for pre-order By Rik Henderson ·
Best Xbox controllers 2021: Get the edge with these official and third-party pads
Best Xbox controllers 2021: Get the edge with these official and third-party pads By Max Freeman-Mills ·