The new James Bond game may be just like Hitman after all

(Pocket-lint) - A new James Bond video game is in the works from the same developers as the acclaimed Hitman series, and a job listing by the studio, IO Interactive, may provide some clues about what the game will play like.

The company is seeking an Audio Director to specifically lead Project 007, which is the working, not final, title for the Bond game. Within the job description of the role, IO states that they’d “love” a candidate who has “experience with a sandbox storytelling game” — sound familiar to Hitman, anyone?

Ultimately, however, actual and confirmed details about the game are paper thin, with the studio being exceedingly tight-lipped in terms of showcasing any screenshots or gameplay. Unless, that is, you count the 50 second teaser trailer IO posted to their YouTube channel last year — which is pretty much just a one for one replication of the typical down-the-barrel James Bond opener.

Check out the teaser trailer for Project 007 below.

Well, considering Project 007 is just the working title, it's fair to assume the James Bond video game won't be releasing until mid-to-late 2022 at the earliest. However, the company hasn't said much of anything so far besides confirming the project is in the works, so a release date in 2023 or later is still more than possible.

For context, the original Hitman reboot which launched in 2016 was announced in 2015. However, it’s probably worth mentioning that the developers had something to work with, as Hitman: Absolution came out just four years prior in 2012.

The latest James Bond video game to be released is 007 Legends, a PS3 / Xbox 360 launch also in 2012.