PUBG New State's second alpha test to invite more people

(Pocket-lint) - The next big thing for PUBG on mobile is coming closer and closer to a wide release - PUBG: New State is continuing its widening programme of testing. After a major alpha test earlier this summer, there's another that you can register for right now.

This new test will apparently be for an even bigger amount of players, suggesting that the game is getting closer and closer to being able to fully release, which we're looking forward to a lot.

It's not yet confirmed when the test itself will start, or how long it'll run for, but we'd assume that'll become clearer pretty soon, so if you're keen to try out New State before it releases you should definitely get your name on the list by checking out the official site.

New State promises to bring PUBG Mobile into a more futuristic timeline with new gadgets and weapons, and upgraded visuals, so it's a major step for the series. Elsewhere, PUBG has also had an interesting rebrand of its main game, which is now called PUBG Battlegrounds, ignoring the fact that BG already stood for Battlegrounds... branding, what fun, eh?

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 9 August 2021.
