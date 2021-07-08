Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Destiny 2 showcase for The Witch Queen expansion coming up

Destiny 2 showcase for The Witch Queen expansion coming up
(Pocket-lint) - Destiny 2's calendar of content keeps rolling on, although it's been a little while since its last full-scale expansion, Beyond Light, released. Bungie has confirmed, though, that it'll soon be showing off much more about the next step.

The new expansion, titled The Witch Queen, will be getting a full showcase on 24 August 2021, the developer announced in a fairly barebones Tweet.

It might be relatively cryptic, but we already know the expansion's title thanks to Bungie's own roadmap from before Beyond Light's release, so there's not much else this can be related to.

On top of that, a blog post from Bungie goes into a bit of detail on some in-game events and campaigns, and again reiterates that the showcase will reveal a lot more about the expansion.

In terms of an actual release date, it's not scheduled to come out until early 2022, so there's still a good while before anyone's getting their hands on it.

For now, though, we'll just have to wait for late August and see if any rumours surface around what we'll be enjoying as part of Destiny 2's new tranche of content.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 8 July 2021.
