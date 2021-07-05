French games publisher Nacon will host its annual online conference on 9 March 2023 Here's how to watch it unfold.

French games publisher and accessories company, Nacon, will host its annual online conference on Thursday 9 March 2023.

There will be plenty of reasons to watch, with the company planning to release over 25 games this year - including RoboCop: Rogue City and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Here's how you can watch it, when and what else you can expect.

When is the Nacon Connect 2023 event?

The event will be streamed online today, Thursday 9 March 2023. The main show kicks off at 7pm CET.

Here are the times for your region:

West Coast US: 10:00 PST

10:00 PST East Coast US: 13:00 EST

13:00 EST UK: 18:00 GMT

18:00 GMT Central Europe: 19:00 CET

19:00 CET Japan: 03:00 JST

How to watch Nacon Connect

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Nacon's YouTube and Twitch channels.

What to expect

Nacon changed its format last year to be more broad in what it covered. As well as developer deep dives, game announcements and gameplay footage, it unveiled some of the new gamepads and accesories coming to console and PC.

We expect similar this time around, with Nacon itself informing Pocket-lint that there will be "lots of information about forthcoming games". That includes new details and gameplay for RoboCop: Rogue City, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Gangs of Sherwood, and Ravenswatch. It will also have news on titles to be released in its sports and simulation categories, plus TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3.

You can watch last year's Nacon Connect show below to see more on what to expect. Naturally, while some of the games we'll see this time were also featured then, they'll be further along in development, so there should be more to showcase.

Pocket-lint will also be updating this article to include the latest show and any further details we receive closer the time.