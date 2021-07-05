Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nacon Connect 2021: How to watch and what to expect from the Vampire The Masquerade publisher

(Pocket-lint) - French games publisher Nacon will host an online conference on Wednesday 6 July 2021.

It will show and detail several upcoming games - some expected soon, some further down the line - including Vampire The Masquerade Swansong and The Lord of the Rings: Golum.

Here's how you can watch it, when and what else you can expect.

When is the Nacon Connect 2021 event?

The event will be streamed online on Wednesday 6 July 2021. It will kick off at 7pm CEST.

Here are the times for your region:

  • West Coast US: 10am PT
  • East Coast US: 1pm ET
  • UK: 6pm BST
  • Central Europe: 7pm CEST
  • Japan: 2am JST (7 July)

How to watch Nacon Connect

We're hoping to host the event here on Pocket-lint closer to its start. 

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Nacon'sYouTubeand Twitch channels.

What to expect

Nacon has announced that we will get a sneak peek at a number of "projects", including Blood Bowl 3, Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, Rugby 22 and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

As it makes gaming accessories too, there will be some new hardware announcements, while three brand-new games will also be revealed during the presentation.

