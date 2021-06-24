Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

KFC follows up KFConsole with Hot Winger 64 retro arcade machine

- Sadly not available to buy

- Top prize in "creator" retro games tournament

(Pocket-lint) - KFC Gaming has launched its own retro esports tournament where £10,000 and a custom KFC arcade machine are up for grabs.

The Hot Winger 64 is a multi-game cabinet with a host of top retro games and two sets of controls for multiplayer. It's a one-off and can only be won in the tournament that kicks off tomorrow, Friday 25 June 2021.

In addition to the winner's prizes, the rest of the overall £30,000 prize pot will go to runners-up.

Sadly, you can't compete yourself - unless you are one of the 16 pre-chosen "creators". However, you will be able to follow the action online, via KFC Gaming's Twitter, Instagram and TikTok feeds.

The contestants will be playing Tetris on Friday, Space Invaders Extreme on 2 July, and a community-selected mystery game on 9 July.

The Hot Winger 64 reminds us of the KFConsole unveiled at the tail end of last year. Designed in conjuction with Cooler Master, it's a PC-based machine with a special heating draw to keep your chicken at the right temperature.

Despite it being a real product though, we haven't heard much about it since.

Still, we do have the confirmed release of the Xbox Mini Fridge in the meantime to keep us happy.

Wonder what'll be next? A McDonald's handheld in the shape of a Filet-O-Fish? Or a Subway VR helmet that also emits the smells of a Meatball Marinara?

We can only hope.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
