Six months on and Cyberpunk 2077 is still being patched

(Pocket-lint) - Cyberpunk 2077's launch was very much a public tale of woe, as the enormously anticipated and hyped futuristic shooter went from rapturous early reviews to derision at the state of its console versions.

The game's state at launch, especially on console, was simply not acceptable for large swathes of players, in particular on the older hardware of the PS4 and Xbox One, with frequent crashing and shocking frame rates.

Since then (and since the game was taken off the PlayStation Store) its developer CD Projekt Red has been in firefighting mode for months, with a relatively consistent schedule of patches and updates appearing to smooth things out slowly over time.

The latest, version 1.23, has just released on console and PC, and brings another set of performance tweaks and bug fixes, and like many of the updates before it the full patch notes are seriously extensive.

As always, slightly better stability and performance is in there as an improvement, and you'd hope it can make a noticeable difference given that the game is finally about to return to the PS Store for the first time in over six months.

This is just another step on the road to redemption, though - there's much more to come including further patches, minor DLC content and the long-awaited next-gen versions of the game to try out.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.