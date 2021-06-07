Crysis Mobile could launch at E3 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Crysis is having a bit of a renaissance in the past year, with the release of Crysis Remastered rekindling some gamers' love affair with the series, and a new release of remasters for the whole trilogy in the pipeline to let people play the whole thing through on modern hardware.

Now, though, there are rumours that Crysis will also get a full new game, albeit on a platform you might not have assumed. The franchise, for so long associated with the most power-hungry demands in PC gaming, is apparently going mobile.

There's no official confirmation that this is going ahead, but industry leakers say that the game, simply called Crysis Mobile for now, is in the works and is targetting both mobile platforms (iOS and Android, then) and the Nintendo Switch.

>Crysis Mobile



This is another project that have cooking. This game is targeting mobile platforms and Nintendo Switch.

Apparently it has pretty simple concept of 1v50. — Gaming Updates and Countdowns I Free (@Onion00048) June 6, 2021

The game will apparently be a "1v50" experience in multiplayer, so it might well be a simple attempt to get in on the battle royale fever that has gripped so much of the gaming industry over the last five years.

With the likes of EA investing in Apex Legends Mobile, there's clearly a belief that there can be more competition for people's attention than the power players of Fortnite, COD Mobile and PUBG have to deal with at present.

The same account has also claimed that this year's E3 conference will also see Crytek announce a new mainline Crysis game called The Crysis, which will act as a soft reboot to get the main franchise going again on console and PC, so it could be that there's plenty to look forward to.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.