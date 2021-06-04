(Pocket-lint) - Atari is finally launching a new console - its first in many years. Formerly called Ataribox during an initial funding stage, it was renamed the Atari VCS - a throwback to the original name of the Atari 2600 from the 70s. Now, Atari has announced a release date and pricing.

The retro-inspired system is set to launch on 15 June 2021. The base-level model in Onyx will cost $299.99. There's also an "All-In" bundle for $399.99 that comes with the Classic Joystick and the Modern Controller. You can get it in either Black Walnut or Onyx colourways. If you choose to purchase each controller separately instead, they'll cost $59.99 apiece, Atari said.

The Atari VCS comes with 100 arcade and Atari 2600 games, as well as a subscription to Antstream Arcade's library. It can also double a PC. So, you can install Windows or Linux on it and use it for other tasks, if you desire. Plus, it's loaded with streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video. It even offers access to a built-in Chrome browser and Google’s Workspace apps.

It runs on an AMD Ryzen processor and is capable of 4K resolution, HDR, and 60 frames per second. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 3.0, plus you can expand the internal storage. If any of this interests you, the Atari VCS will be available from GameStop, Best Buy, Micro Center, and the official Atari VCS website. The console is launching in the US, to start.

Currently, it's not coming to Europe, though the company has hinted it could release the device more broadly down the line.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.