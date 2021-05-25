Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Dying Light 2 event announced, here's how to watch the release date reveal and more

(Pocket-lint) - Techland will host a special Dying Light 2 event on Thursday 27 May 2021.

Hopefully, it will reveal new gameplay footage and a release date. There may be more on the original Dying Light too.

Here's how to tune into the event, how we found out about it, and what we can expect.

When is the Dying Light 2 event?

Techland sent Pocket-lint a mysterious bundle containing a poster, note and UV torch.

The note told us to "hunt" for the info, which was hidden on the poster so only UV light would find it. The words "Dying 2 Know" could be found, along with a Twitch address and time and date.

The date for the event will be Thursday 27 May 2021. The start times are as below (for your region):

  • US west coast: 12pm PDT
  • US east coast: 3pm EDT
  • UK: 8pm BST
  • Central Europe: 9pm CEST

How to watch the Dying 2 Know event

We hope to stream the event via an embed on this page closer to its start.

Alternatively, it will be shown in its entirety on Techland's Twitch channel here: twitch.tv/techland.

TechlandDying Light 2 event announced, here's how to watch the release date reveal and more photo 5

What to expect

With Techland previously confirming plans for Dying Light 2 to be released this year, we hope that an actual release date will be revealed.

There will also undoubtedly be a progress report on development, along with new gameplay footage.

As well as the sequel, there have been leaks recently for a Dying Light: Platinum Edition. We fully expect that to be detailed during the event too, especially as it is said to be hitting stores that day.

It appeared on the Microsoft Store with a release date of 27 May, before being pulled again. It will include all four major DLC packs released to date, plus 17 skin bundles.

We'll find out more on Thursday.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
