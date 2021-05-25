(Pocket-lint) - Techland will host a special Dying Light 2 event on Thursday 27 May 2021.

Hopefully, it will reveal new gameplay footage and a release date. There may be more on the original Dying Light too.

Here's how to tune into the event, how we found out about it, and what we can expect.

Techland sent Pocket-lint a mysterious bundle containing a poster, note and UV torch.

The note told us to "hunt" for the info, which was hidden on the poster so only UV light would find it. The words "Dying 2 Know" could be found, along with a Twitch address and time and date.

The date for the event will be Thursday 27 May 2021. The start times are as below (for your region):

US west coast: 12pm PDT

US east coast: 3pm EDT

UK: 8pm BST

Central Europe: 9pm CEST

We hope to stream the event via an embed on this page closer to its start.

Alternatively, it will be shown in its entirety on Techland's Twitch channel here: twitch.tv/techland.

With Techland previously confirming plans for Dying Light 2 to be released this year, we hope that an actual release date will be revealed.

There will also undoubtedly be a progress report on development, along with new gameplay footage.

As well as the sequel, there have been leaks recently for a Dying Light: Platinum Edition. We fully expect that to be detailed during the event too, especially as it is said to be hitting stores that day.

It appeared on the Microsoft Store with a release date of 27 May, before being pulled again. It will include all four major DLC packs released to date, plus 17 skin bundles.

We'll find out more on Thursday.

Writing by Rik Henderson.