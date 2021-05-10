(Pocket-lint) - Laptop and portable PC manufacturer One-Netbook is moving into gaming with its own PC-based handheld console.

The One XPlayer is a Nintendo Switch-like device with controls either side of an 8.4-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display.

There is a stereo speaker setup built into the front of the console, and there are dual fans and heat pipes inside for PC-grade cooling.

The console runs on up to an Intel Tiger Lake i7 processor and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It can be specced with upt o 2TB of storage.

There are two USB 4.0 Thunderbolt ports, one USB 3.0, plus a microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone output.

It supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 and comes with Windows 10. A matching magnetic keyboard is available too, to play keyboard games when the XPlayer is resting on a tabletop (using its built-in stand).

A 15,300mAh battery keeps the whole thing ticking alone.

Because it is PC-based, the One XPlayer can run games from the likes of Steam and Epic Games Store. You can also play cloud gaming through it, with Nvidia's GeForce Now and Google Stadia more than likely to run.

A crowdfunding phase has started for the console, with an early bird price being offered. It starts at $899 for the standard model - with an i5 processor. You can see the Indiegogo funding page here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.