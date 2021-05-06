PUBG relaunching in India as "Battlegrounds Mobile"

(Pocket-lint) - PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) Mobile was banned in India in September last year, alongside numerous other apps and games with alleged ties to Chinese companies. Now it is set to return, with the South Korean developer of the mobile version, Krafon, severing its partnership with Tencent and making further strides to comply with Indian law.

The game will be rebranded, as Battlegrounds Mobile India, and will likely be PUBG in all but name.

"[It] will offer a world class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile," said the developer, and will only be available in India. A pre-registration will open before launch, although it is not yet clear when that might be.

We expect it to be available on Android at the very least, but possibly also iPhone.

As with PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature exclusive in-game events and incorporate an "esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues". It'll be similarly free-to-play, with in-game items being offered, such as outfits and other features.

You can keep up with the latest news on the reskinned, relaunched game on a dedicated website at battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

There is also a YouTube channel, but so far has only released the brief "coming soon" teaser video above.

Writing by Rik Henderson.