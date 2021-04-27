(Pocket-lint) - Capcom will release the final demo for Resident Evil Village this coming weekend on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

It will give you access to 60-minutes of gameplay in two of the upcoming game's locations: the village itself and Castle Dimitrescu - the home of the Tall Lady from the first demo.

The two elements were available in early access to PlayStation over the last couple of weeks, but have now been combined and will be available to a wider audience for a brief period.

Here are details on when that starts, how to get access, and long you have to play the extended levels.

You can pre-download the demo right now on some systems. Check the digital store to find out - ie. PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam and Stadia.

No matter whether you download it first or not, the demo won't be playable until 1am BST 2 May. However, after criticism, Capcom has extended how long it will be playable for. It was originally only planned to be live for 24 hours, but that has now been extended until 10 May.

We've heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60-minute multi-platform #REVillage demo.



The original 24-hour window starting 5PM PDT May 1 (1AM BST May 2) has been increased by a week, and now ends at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST). pic.twitter.com/8VKEU8bMnu — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 26, 2021

Here are the dates and times for your region:

US east coast: 5pm PDT 1 May - 5pm PDT 9 May

US west coast: 8pm EDT 1 May - 8pm PDT 9 May

UK: 1am BST 2 May - 1am BST 10 May

Central Europe: 2am CEST 2 May - 2am CEST 10 May

Japan: 9am JST 2 May - 9am JST 10 May

Note, you only get 60 minutes worth of play in total. So, no matter what days you play or where you explore in the game, once an hour is up you will be locked out of the demo.

If you finish the entire demo in 60-minutes, you can restart and play for the remaining amount of time.

A remixed version of the Resident Evil Village trailer has been released to give you an idea of what to expect in the demo and the final release itself.

As stated above, you will be able to explore the village and Castle Dimitrescu. You can spend your 60-minute game time entirely in one or the other, or share it between them.

Expect shocks.

Resident Evil Village will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Google Stadia from 7 May 2021. You will be able to read a full review of the game on Pocket-lint in the coming days.

