  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news

How to sign up for The Witcher Monster Slayer and what you need to play

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
CD Projekt Red / Spokko How to sign up for The Witcher Monster Slayer and what you need to play
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Witcher: Monster Slayer on mobile is CD Projekt Red's answer to Pokemon Go.

Announced last last summer, the augmented reality game is based in the world of The Witcher, but set before the events in the popular RPG series.

It is being developed by dedicated mobile games studio Spokko and puts you in control of a Witcher who must track and fight monsters found in your real-life surroundings - as determined by the in-game map.

According to the original press details, time of day and real-world weather conditions will be important, while potions and the like will help in your battles (as in The Witcher games).

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

While eventually available for iOS and Android, owners of the latter devices can actually test the game from the end of April, thanks to a soft-launch period. Here's how you can sign up to take part:

How to sign up for The Witcher: Monster Slayer Android early access

Follow the steps below in order to take part in the early access soft launch for The Witcher: Monster Slayer:

  • Head to the dedicated preregistration page at thewitcher.com/pl/pl/monster-slayer#preregister.
  • You will need to enter your email associated with your Google Play account in the box provided.
  • Then choose the brand of your Android phone.
  • Enter the phone's model number/name in the other box.
  • Tick that you agree to the access terms for the beta (you don't need to tick the other box, unless you want to receive emails from Spokko).
  • Click on "register".

Those accepted to be a "Witcher" for the early access beta will be drawn and notified soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
How to sign up for The Witcher Monster Slayer and what you need to play
How to sign up for The Witcher Monster Slayer and what you need to play By Rik Henderson ·
Steam's Golden Week Sale Sale might be starting soon
Steam's Golden Week Sale Sale might be starting soon By Adrian Willings ·
Best Nintendo Switch Lite skins 2021: Protective cases that still keep things stylish
Best Nintendo Switch Lite skins 2021: Protective cases that still keep things stylish By Conor Allison ·