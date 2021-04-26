(Pocket-lint) - The Witcher: Monster Slayer on mobile is CD Projekt Red's answer to Pokemon Go.

Announced last last summer, the augmented reality game is based in the world of The Witcher, but set before the events in the popular RPG series.

It is being developed by dedicated mobile games studio Spokko and puts you in control of a Witcher who must track and fight monsters found in your real-life surroundings - as determined by the in-game map.

According to the original press details, time of day and real-world weather conditions will be important, while potions and the like will help in your battles (as in The Witcher games).

While eventually available for iOS and Android, owners of the latter devices can actually test the game from the end of April, thanks to a soft-launch period. Here's how you can sign up to take part:

Follow the steps below in order to take part in the early access soft launch for The Witcher: Monster Slayer:

Head to the dedicated preregistration page at thewitcher.com/pl/pl/monster-slayer#preregister.

You will need to enter your email associated with your Google Play account in the box provided.

Then choose the brand of your Android phone.

Enter the phone's model number/name in the other box.

Tick that you agree to the access terms for the beta (you don't need to tick the other box, unless you want to receive emails from Spokko).

Click on "register".

Those accepted to be a "Witcher" for the early access beta will be drawn and notified soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.