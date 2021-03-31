How CD Projekt Red is changing everything for the future.

(Pocket-lint) - The game studio responsible for Cyberpunk 2077 has announced some drastic changes to the way it works in order to avoid a repeat of the fiasco of the game's launch.

In a recent statement, CD Projekt Red has declared that it plans to make significant changes that will allow the company to develop "multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel" starting from 2022.

We all know how the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 went by now. With a multitude of bugs and problems reported by all. Things got so bad that PlayStation pulled the game from its store and it and Microsoft offered refunds for the game.

Since then CD Projekt Red has been working hard on hotfixes and updates. Indeed a recent patch has included hundreds of fixes intended to improve the game. Though even those have had mixed results:

CD Projekt Red clearly doesn't want a repeat of this issue in future, especially when its previous performance with games like The Witcher 3 have been so successful. And so it's making changes.

One of those changes includes adjusting how its proprietary REDengine game engine is developed. That technology is being "improved and centralized" with a more proactive approach to development.

The goal here is to enable the studio to work on "...two global brands at the same time while ensuring top quality of our products." With cross-project experts involved, it's hoped that CD Projekt Red will be able to develop "...multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, starting in 2022.”

The studio also wants to reduce the public lead up to games. The original trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 appeared in 2013, yet the game didn't release until 2020. It was massively hyped in the months and years that lead up to launch and yet failed to deliver.

So the marketing is set to change. The company has said that it "...intends to change the way in which it communicates with the world and promotes its games. Future marketing campaigns will be much shorter, with promotional content released closer to the actual release of the given game, presenting its operation on all supported hardware platforms."

In other words, we should only hear about games when they're closer to launch.

Michał Nowakowski, the SVP of Business Development at CD Projekt Red was also keen to point out that Single-player RPGs will remain the company's main priority. While also saying that we should expect to see more of The Witcher and Cyberpunk with "...new areas, media and content types."

Of course, this is all future plans and we'll have to wait until 2022 and beyond to see the fruits of these efforts. Hopefully, the future will be bright once again for CD Projekt Red games.

Writing by Adrian Willings.