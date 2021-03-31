(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has had quite a time of it over the last six months or so, so it's presumably welcome for it to be able to throw out some objectively good news.

Away from the furore over the relative merits and shortcomings of Cyberpunk 2077, a storm that's likely to keep rolling since the game still hasn't returned to the PSN store, there's still old faithful - The Witcher 3.

Last year, in the run-up to Cyberpunk's release, CD Projekt said it was working on a next-gen upgrade for the venerable RPG, so that owners of the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S could play it again or for the first time with improved performance.

Now we've had a small but telling update - a recent update on the company's wider strategy included some key information about the port. Firstly, it's being developed externally, by Saber Interactive, which is the same studio that worked such magic on the game's Switch port.

That hopefully means the team is extremely familiar with the game's technical side, and is very promising. It'll translate to full ports for next-gen platforms, available for free for existing owners, but as a simple update to the PC version, which will just get the same improvements that way.

The other key bit of news was around the port's release date, which is currently slated for the second half of 2021, according to Michał Nowakowski from CD Projekt.

That means you've still got plenty of time to power through other bits of your backlog, but we'll be earmarking some time late in the year for a potential new playthrough of one of the great RPGs.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.