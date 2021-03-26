PUBG Mobile confirms Karakin map launch date, tie-up with Godzilla vs Kong

(Pocket-lint) - PUBG Mobile, fresh from celebrating its third birthday - and over 1 billion downloads - has some new content to look forward to.

There's going to be a tie-up with Godzilla vs Kong, the new Adam Wingard movie hitting theatres right now (where they are open) and expected in the US on 31 March with a simultaneous release on HBO Max for 31 days.

Exactly how we'll see 'zilla and Kong in PUBG we're not sure, but we're expecting in-game items to celebrate the movie. In addition, it's said there will be an exclusive game mode - is that going to be 100 players vs King Kong?

Moving into regular updates, there's a new map coming to PUBG Mobile too - Karakin. The new map is set to arrive on Wednesday 7 April.

Karakin is an existing map already featured in Battlegrounds, it's a 2 x 2km island, said to be off the coast of North Africa.

It's a smaller and faster map, likely to offer fewer players. In Battlegrounds, this map has also had a Black Zone, where the layout changes each match, so you have no idea where the best dropzone is.

Of course, we don't know exactly what we'll see in PUBG Mobile, but this dry sandy island is something to look forward to, even if it's not a permanent part of the game.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 26 March 2021

There are a few other rumours doing the rounds at the moment. Miramar is expected to get an update and there's talk of an emergency parachute - for those moments when you run off a cliff?

As always, there's no knowing what will drop in to the game when, except for Karakin, which is confirmed.

Writing by Chris Hall.