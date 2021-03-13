  1. Home
Fortnite Season 6: New leaks reveal first image and possible skins

Fortnite Season 6: New leaks reveal first image and possible skins

- New season starts soon

(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite's Season 5 is currently in progress, but what can you expect from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6? Well, a couple recent leaks might include some first looks at the upcoming season that is only days away.

According to leaker HYPEX, Xbox reportedly posted an official image for Chapter 2 Season 6. The image doesn’t reveal a lot; you can see the Battle Bus and the Fortnite logo. But there are yellow and orange colours in the background, perhaps hinting at the new season’s theme.

In a blog post, Epic has promised that players will get to experience the first solo Fortnite narrative gameplay as well as the game’s most "cinematic" event to date, which could kick off the next season. "When you first launch into the new season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it," Epic explained.

"Don’t worry, the Zero Crisis Finale is a solo experience and you can play through it whenever you first log in during the Season", it added.

As for what else you can expect from Fortnite, leaker ShiinaBR recently posted an early look at yet-to-be-announced Fortnite Skins reportedly from Kevuru Games, an animation studio that's worked for Epic before. But, according to Forbes, the leak may not be legitimate.

Season 6 is scheduled to start 16 March 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.

