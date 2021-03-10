Naughty Dog may be working on a multiplayer game

(Pocket-lint) - A recent job listing from Naughty Dog points to the studio working on an upcoming multiplayer game.

The listing shows the company is looking for an economy designer for a multiplayer game who can help establish a "robust longevity" for the games and reward players to keep them interested in playing.

Though the listing doesn't specify which game the role is actually for, it is thought that it's likely to be a multiplayer element for The Last of Us 2 in the form of a standalone game known as Factions.

This stacks up with the studio's own stance on multiplayer announced publicly in 2019:

At that time, Naughty Dog made it clear that it was working on an "enormous single player campaign" for The Last of Us Part II and it was the "most ambitious project" it had ever undertaken. As a result, there would not be a multiplayer mode for the sequel as there had been in the Factions mode from The Last of Us Part I.

The studio was careful to reassure fans that it still had online ambitions and would share more about that when the time was right. That time might well be drawing near now. Though, there is of course the chance that this is for an entirely different game as the listing doesn't mention any specifics.

The job listing does make it clear that the economy designer will need an understanding of player psychology and be ready to create ways for players to express themselves, They'll also be ensuring that players are rewarded in order to keep coming back for more. So it certainly sounds like Naugty Dog is planning something ambitious. We'll have to wait and see.

