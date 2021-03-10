PUBG Mobile 1.3 hosts virtual music festival to celebrate 3 years of PUBG

(Pocket-lint) - PUBG Mobile is coming up to its third birthday on 21 March and what better way to celebrate that birthday than with a music festival?

In the 1.3 update that's now gone live, the festival has been added to the Erangel map, with DJs playing from 15 March so you can drop in and join in the fun.

There's also a special music-themed game mode you'll be able to play. This will invite you to choose an armband from three on offer, each giving you different skills - Guardian, Recon Knight, Survivor - to give you a number of advantages in the game.

For example, you'll be able to detect hidden enemies, or get a UI pop-up to tell you when someone is close. The Survivor armband will also give you brief access to a ghillie suit to help you stay hidden, for example.

There are also some additions to the game, including a motor glider on Erangel and Miramar that will let you fly across the map. It's a two passenger vehicle, with the rear passenger being able to shoot.

There's also the introduction of the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle that will replace the Kar98K on Erangel and Vikendi in some instances. It's similar to the Kar, but has less damage drop off over range.

We're expecting a whole lot of fun to come out of these additions. The update is available now, but you'll have to wait another week before the fun really starts.

PUBG Mobile has also released a short Grow Together movie to celebrate the game over the past three years.

Writing by Chris Hall.