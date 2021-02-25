  1. Home
Next Cyberpunk 2077 patch delayed due to hack attack

(Pocket-lint) - The second major hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to late March. CD Projekt Red claims this is due to the recent, major cyber attack on its IT infrastructure.

Posting on Twitter, the developer cites the ransomware attack on its systems and theft of code as the reason the promised patch 1.2 will not be available in February: "While we dearly wanted to deliver patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen," it said.

"Our goal for patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get."

The fix will now be available in the "second half of March".

CD Projekt Red was targeted by an "unidentified actor" at the beginning of this month, who attempted to blackmail the company into paying to retriece stolen source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and an unreleased, upgraded copy of The Witcher 3.

The code was allegedly sold on the dark web after the studio refused all demands.

No user data was thought to have been leaked as part of the attack.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

