(Pocket-lint) - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG to you and me) was a sensation when it first started gathering steam on PC, but since it became a fixture in the battle royale space a lot of its progress has actually be on mobile.
Its smartphone version has a huge playerbase and has arguably seen a bit more consistency in updates than the full-powered console and PC versions in recent times.
Now mobile gamers are getting a whole new game, PUBG New State, which catapults the game into a futuristic setting, in the year 2051 on a new map called Troi.
Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.
In a move that sounds designed to ape some of tech available to players in Call of Duty: Warzone, the new setting will bring with it new gadgets like drones and deployable cover.
New State will also bring twists to the PUBG formula, including weapon kits that modify your guns on the fly, and there'll also be a host of new vehicles to get around in.
Gamers on Android phones can pre-register to get the game now, while iOS users will have to wait a little longer to be able to pre-order it. New State will release later in 2021, with alpha tests planned before that happens.