Is Valheim coming to PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch?

(Pocket-lint) - Valheim has been a smashing success since it released on PC with millions flocking to Steam to buy it and sink hours into the game.

It's doing so well that it continues to appear in Steam's top games list and has had nearly 400,000 gamers playing it at once (which is similar to Among Us numbers). Seeing that success and the popularity with PC players, many are asking if the indie survival game is coming to console at any point.

Iron Gate AB, the game’s developer, has partially addressed these questions in the FAQ section on it's the website. Over there, Iron Gate has stated that it "...won't rule out console versions in the future."

The game is currently available on both Windows and Linux powered machines and there's even the mention of a Mac version if there is "...any significant demand for it." but there are no firm plans for any console development at this point.

There are other considerations as well. Valheim does already have support for controllers and gamepads. It also has a fairly accessible minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or later

Processor: 2.6 GHz Dual Core or similar

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 500 series or similar

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 1 GB available space

Which means it's not only possible to run it on a budget or mid-range gaming PC, but also that it could theoretically be ported over to even older generation consoles without major headaches.

That said, the game is only in early access at this point and Iron Gate is a small company with just four full-time employees and one part-time consultant. So it's a big ask to not only continuing to develop the game but also port it to console. Time will tell.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Editing by Rik Henderson.