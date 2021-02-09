  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news

Epic Games sale starts this week alongside Spring Showcase

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Florian Olivo on Unsplash Epic Games sale starts this week alongside Spring Showcase
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Like Steam, it seems that Epic Games is planning a sale period in the next few days with discounts on a variety of games and as much as 75 per cent off. 

The company has announced that from 11 February it will be running a Spring Showcase live stream revealing a number of new exciting announcements, showing off gameplay from titles coming this year and more. 

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up
Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills ·

The Sping Showcase is likely to include information on a number of different exclusive titles coming to Epic during 2021. Just recently, the company told PC Gamer that there are going to be more exclusives launched on the platform in the next two years than ever before. 

Epic Games has also recently teased future updates including "...more games, more options, more fun..." and other mysteries

As the Spring Showcase kicks off, there will also be a sale happening on the store with hefty discounts available on a range of titles and even money off relatively new triple-A titles too. That includes 10 per cent off Cyberpunk 2077, 40 per cent off Star Wars: Squadrons, 20 per cent off Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more besides.

If you're wondering what's going to be on sale, you can already see the list of games set to be included in the Spring Showcase Sale here but there's no info on what the discounts will be just yet. Not until the sale officially launches anyway. 

The Spring Showcase starts at 2 PM Eastern, 11am PT and 7PM GMT on 11 February. 

It's worth noting that the Steam Lunar New Year sale is expected to start around this time too. So there will be plenty of discounts for PC gamers. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.

Recommended for you
Little Nightmares II review: A truly nightmarish work of art
Little Nightmares II review: A truly nightmarish work of art By Mike Lowe ·
Epic Games sale starts this week alongside Spring Showcase
Epic Games sale starts this week alongside Spring Showcase By Adrian Willings ·
Best racing wheels for 2020: Drive the authentic way on PC and console
Best racing wheels for 2020: Drive the authentic way on PC and console By Max Freeman-Mills ·
PC gamers will be able to import Hitman 2 level into Hitman 3 soon
PC gamers will be able to import Hitman 2 level into Hitman 3 soon By Adrian Willings ·
Battlefield 6: Release date and everything you need to know
Battlefield 6: Release date and everything you need to know By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best Nintendo Switch accessories 2021: Protect and personalise your Switch
Best Nintendo Switch accessories 2021: Protect and personalise your Switch By Maggie Tillman ·

  • Via: Epic Games Store's Spring Showcase and sale starts this Thursday - eurogamer.net
Sections Games