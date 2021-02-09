Epic Games sale starts this week alongside Spring Showcase

(Pocket-lint) - Like Steam, it seems that Epic Games is planning a sale period in the next few days with discounts on a variety of games and as much as 75 per cent off.

The company has announced that from 11 February it will be running a Spring Showcase live stream revealing a number of new exciting announcements, showing off gameplay from titles coming this year and more.

The #EGSSpringShowcase is coming (very) soon to a Twitch stream near you!



Tune in this Thursday, February 11 at 2 PM Eastern for a curated collection of exciting new announcements, gameplay, developer insights and more.



Check out the details: https://t.co/XQPc3IiJzU — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 8, 2021

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 9 February 2021

The Sping Showcase is likely to include information on a number of different exclusive titles coming to Epic during 2021. Just recently, the company told PC Gamer that there are going to be more exclusives launched on the platform in the next two years than ever before.

Epic Games has also recently teased future updates including "...more games, more options, more fun..." and other mysteries.

As the Spring Showcase kicks off, there will also be a sale happening on the store with hefty discounts available on a range of titles and even money off relatively new triple-A titles too. That includes 10 per cent off Cyberpunk 2077, 40 per cent off Star Wars: Squadrons, 20 per cent off Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more besides.

If you're wondering what's going to be on sale, you can already see the list of games set to be included in the Spring Showcase Sale here but there's no info on what the discounts will be just yet. Not until the sale officially launches anyway.

The Spring Showcase starts at 2 PM Eastern, 11am PT and 7PM GMT on 11 February.

It's worth noting that the Steam Lunar New Year sale is expected to start around this time too. So there will be plenty of discounts for PC gamers.

Writing by Adrian Willings.