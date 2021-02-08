PC gamers will be able to import Hitman 2 level into Hitman 3 soon

(Pocket-lint) - With the launch of Hitman 3, it was meant to be possible to import levels from Hitman 2 (if you owned it) into Hitman 3. There were, however, initial teething problems with getting Steam and Epic Games to play nicely.

If you owned Hitman 2 on Steam but wanted to connect it to Epic Games in order to import the levels then you've been out of luck until now. It seems according to an official forum post, IO Interactive has now found a fix to sort out this issue:

"Whilst we’ve been busy launching HITMAN 3, we’ve also been working on the promised solution for allowing PC players to import locations that they already own into HITMAN 3 on Epic. We’ve got that solution worked out and it’s currently being tested and verified from all angles to make it as robust as possible..."

"...In terms of timing, it’s definitely a case of sooner rather than later. Even with the longest estimates we’ve looked at, the solution will be fully rolled out before the end of February. We’ll keep you updated with the next steps."

It's not clear how the fix will work, but at least we know when it's coming. So if you've been waiting patiently (or impatiently) to revisit Hitman 2 within Hitman 3 then there's not much longer to wait.

In the meantime, IO Interactive is also promising new content every week in February including new Featured Contracts, Escalations and Elusive Target contracts as well. New weapons should also make things interesting.

Writing by Adrian Willings.