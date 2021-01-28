(Pocket-lint) - Cyberpunk 2077 released a major 1.1 patch earlier this week, but it introduced a game-breaking bug. Thankfully, that bug has now been fixed.

Developer CD Projekt Red rolled out a 1.11 hotfix for PC, Stadia, Xbox, PlayStation consoles to address the latest issues from the 1.1 update. Specifically, the 1.11 update addresses two issues: Item randomisation has been restored to the previous state, and the bug in the "Down on the Street" quest has been fixed.

The latter issue occurred for players during a holocall with Takemura, when using a save made on version 1.06 with Down on the Street quest in progress at "Wait For Takemura's call" objective. After loading a save on version 1.1, the holocall would lack dialogue options and essentially blocked progress of the game.

The company noted that the save/load loot exploit will be investigated further.

Hotfix 1.11 is available on PC, consoles and Stadia!



This update restores item randomization and fixes a bug which affected some users’ holocall with Takemura in Down on the Street quest.



Cyberpunk 2077 has had a turbulent launch, to say the least. Early in January 2021, CD Projekt Red announced it would release a big update by end of the month. That software patch did arrive, but it was loaded with additional bugs for the rocky title. In our review of the game, we found Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles is riddled with problems and performs rather badly on PS4 and Xbox One. But, in our experience on the PS4 Pro, we found few issues and really enjoyed the game.

There really is an incredible game lurking behind everything. We have confidence that it could be the game everyone hoped for - even on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

CD Projekt Red currently has plans to release another major 1.2 patch in the coming weeks. It is supposed to be a “larger, more significant update”.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.