Plex Arcade adds retro Atari games to Plex streaming

(Pocket-lint) - Home entertainment streaming app, Plex, has expanded beyond TV, film, music and podcasts, it now offers games to play too.

It has partnered with retro games specialist Parsec to provide access to a library of classic Atari titles, taken from the arcade, Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 - all for just $2.99 per month for existing Plex Pass subscribers, or $4.99 per month for everybody else. There is also a 7-day free trial on offer.

In addition, users can add their own game ROMs and emulators to play on a big (or small) screen through the Plex app.

There are caveats. You need to host your Plex server on a Mac or PC as the Parsec software does not work with servers running on Linux, NAS drives nor Nvidia Shield.

Also, at present, you can only play on iOS (tvOS), Android (including Android TV), or through a Chrome browser (ie. on Mac, PC or Chromebook).

Although you can use any Bluetooth controller - including the Xbox wireless controller - and Sega and Nintendo games (ie. SNES, Mega Drive/Genesis) are also supported if you add the ROMs yourself.

Plex hopes to provide additional playback support at a later date. Hopefully, Parsec will also develop server support for Linux at the very least.

You can find out more at plex.tv.

