As promised, Cyberpunk 2077's first big update is now available for PCs, consoles, and Stadia. According to the release notes, it's essentially a primer for future updates, but it also addresses memory usage and crash issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a turbulent launch, to say the least, but earlier in January 2021, the game's developer, CD Projekt Red, announced it would release a big update by end of the month. That software patch has finally arrived, and it’s loaded with bug fixes for the rocky title.

In a tweet, developer CD Projekt Red said the update “lays the groundwork” for future patches, as well:

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia!



In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes.



List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZk — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 22, 2021

In our review of the game, we found Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles is riddled with bugs and performs rather badly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But, in our experience on the PS4 Pro, we found few issues and, in fact, really enjoyed the game and its concept. But it is a better experience on next-gen consoles. More importantly, there's an incredible game lurking behind everything.

We, therefore, always had confidence that, after some patches, it could be the game everyone hoped for - even on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

The 1.1 patch comes more than a month after Cyberpunk 2077’s launch. CD Projekt Red has already announced a second patch will follow, with the studio calling it a “larger, more significant update” coming “in the weeks after” patch 1.1.

The developer is also working on a free optimisation update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. That's coming later in the year.

