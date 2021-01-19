(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite is teaming up with one of the only games that can still claim to be a bigger deal than itself - football (or soccer, if you must).
The game's getting a new pack of football club-themed skins that you can customise with any of 23 real-life teams, including representatives from loads of the biggest leagues in the world.
It's also getting a new emote, recreating Pelé's famous air-punch, a celebration of choice throughout his illustrious career, as detailed by a quick new trailer.
Both the Kickoff Set and Pelé Punch can be earned by players participating in the Pelé Cup in-game on January 20, although they'll also be available to buy from January 23.
The full list of teams you can use with the Sickoff Set, meanwhile, is below:
- Manchester City FC
- Juventus
- AC Milan
- Inter Milan
- AS Roma
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United
- Los Angeles FC
- Santos FC
- Wolves
- West Ham United FC
- Sevilla FC
- Sporting CP
- Borussia Mönchengladbach
- FC Schalke 04
- VFL Wolfsburg
- Rangers FC
- Celtic FC
- Cerezo Osaka
- Melbourne City FC
- Sydney FC
- Western Sydney Wanderers
- EC Bahia
Finally, a new game mode in the Creative Hub will let players play 4v4 in a football-inspired game mode that'll see players trying to melee the ball into their opponents' net (think Lucioball, Overwatch players, thought doubtless a bit less smooth).