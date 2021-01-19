  1. Home
Fortnite teams up with the jogo bonito - adds 23 football skins, Pelé emote and tourney

(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite is teaming up with one of the only games that can still claim to be a bigger deal than itself - football (or soccer, if you must). 

The game's getting a new pack of football club-themed skins that you can customise with any of 23 real-life teams, including representatives from loads of the biggest leagues in the world. 

It's also getting a new emote, recreating Pelé's famous air-punch, a celebration of choice throughout his illustrious career, as detailed by a quick new trailer. 

Both the Kickoff Set and Pelé Punch can be earned by players participating in the Pelé Cup in-game on January 20, although they'll also be available to buy from January 23. 

The full list of teams you can use with the Sickoff Set, meanwhile, is below:

  • Manchester City FC
  • Juventus
  • AC Milan
  • Inter Milan
  • AS Roma
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • Atlanta United 
  • Los Angeles FC
  • Santos FC
  • Wolves
  • West Ham United FC
  • Sevilla FC
  • Sporting CP
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • FC Schalke 04
  • VFL Wolfsburg
  • Rangers FC
  • Celtic FC
  • Cerezo Osaka
  • Melbourne City FC
  • Sydney FC
  • Western Sydney Wanderers
  • EC Bahia

Finally, a new game mode in the Creative Hub will let players play 4v4 in a football-inspired game mode that'll see players trying to melee the ball into their opponents' net (think Lucioball, Overwatch players, thought doubtless a bit less smooth). 

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
