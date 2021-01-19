(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite is teaming up with one of the only games that can still claim to be a bigger deal than itself - football (or soccer, if you must).

The game's getting a new pack of football club-themed skins that you can customise with any of 23 real-life teams, including representatives from loads of the biggest leagues in the world.

It's also getting a new emote, recreating Pelé's famous air-punch, a celebration of choice throughout his illustrious career, as detailed by a quick new trailer.

Both the Kickoff Set and Pelé Punch can be earned by players participating in the Pelé Cup in-game on January 20, although they'll also be available to buy from January 23.

The full list of teams you can use with the Sickoff Set, meanwhile, is below:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolves

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

Finally, a new game mode in the Creative Hub will let players play 4v4 in a football-inspired game mode that'll see players trying to melee the ball into their opponents' net (think Lucioball, Overwatch players, thought doubtless a bit less smooth).

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.