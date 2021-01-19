(Pocket-lint) - Tales of the Borderlands could come to next-gen consoles soon in the form of a remaster, as it's received a new rating in the UK.

Gematsu recently spotted that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game have been rated by British certification site PEGI. The game earned an 18 rating in the UK, with PEGI citing violence and bad language as the reason.

Here's something that went unnoticed: PEGI rated Tales from the @Borderlands for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC back in December. @2K @GearboxOfficial @telltalegames what're ya waiting for? pic.twitter.com/AUhVj5vTxh — Gematsu (@gematsucom) January 15, 2021

Tales of the Borderlands is an episodic, narrative-driven video game based on the Borderlands series. It originally released in 2014. The story follows Hyperion employee Rhys and con-artist Fiona as they search for a mysterious vault. For five episodes, the duo travel to various Borderlands locations, where they meet Mad Moxxi, Brick, Mordecai, Scooter, Athena, and Claptrap.

Tales of the Borderlands was developed by Telltale Games (under license from Gearbox Software, the developer behind the Borderlands series), while 2K Games served as the game's publisher. Although the original Telltale team is no longer together, as the studio hit financial road bumps and closed in 2018, some of its games gave been re-released, including a remaster Telltale's Batman in late 2019.

Plus, don't forget The Walking Dead as well as the Michonne spin-off, all of which were released as part of a Definitive Series bundle in 2019.

Here's to hoping the Tales of the Borderlands re-master does well so that the newly formed Telltale team considers working on a sequel.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.